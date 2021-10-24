Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Plane from NY to LA makes emergency landing in Wisconsin

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright Getty Images
Scott Olson
american Airlines
Posted at 5:50 PM, Oct 24, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-24 18:50:28-04

MADISON, WIS. (AP) — An American Airlines plane traveling from New York to Los Angeles was forced to make an emergency landing in Wisconsin.

An official with the Dane County Regional Airport in Madison says plane landed without incident about 2:19 p.m. Central time after reports of smoke in the cabin. The passengers and crew evacuated safely and no injuries were reported.

Officials say there were 190 people on board the Airbus 321, including pilots and crew. A separate plane was being arranged to take the passengers to Los Angeles. The runway was closed for approximately five minutes. American Airlines is holding the plane in Madison until it can be inspected.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Report a typo

RokuHomePageTMJ4_300x250.jpg

Watch TMJ4 News 24/7 on Roku