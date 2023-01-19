Plan to erase medical debt in Milwaukee County moves forward

MILWAUKEE — An effort to erase millions of dollars in medical debt for Milwaukee County residents is moving forward.

The American Rescue Plan Act task force just voted to send this initiative to the full county board.

Milwaukee County Supervisor Shawn Rolland proposed the resolution, that asks for $1.6 million in ARPA money to wipe out that $153 million in medical debt.

It centers on a partnership with a national charity organization called RIP Medical Debt.

They work with health systems to acquire and abolish that money owed.

Rolland says it could impact 67,000 people across Milwaukee County.

Leaders with RIP Medical Debt say they would communicate certain metrics with the county.

So far the charity has done this work with several communities, including Cook County in Illinois, Pittsburgh and Washington, D.C.

