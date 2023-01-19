Watch Now
Plan to erase medical debt in Milwaukee County moves forward

Medical bills can quickly add up, putting anyone on the brink of bankruptcy. But a new effort could help tens of thousands of Milwaukee County residents erase that medical debt.
Posted at 12:39 PM, Jan 19, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-19 13:39:58-05

MILWAUKEE — An effort to erase millions of dollars in medical debt for Milwaukee County residents is moving forward.

The American Rescue Plan Act task force just voted to send this initiative to the full county board.

Milwaukee County Supervisor Shawn Rolland proposed the resolution, that asks for $1.6 million in ARPA money to wipe out that $153 million in medical debt.

It centers on a partnership with a national charity organization called RIP Medical Debt.

They work with health systems to acquire and abolish that money owed.

Rolland says it could impact 67,000 people across Milwaukee County.

Leaders with RIP Medical Debt say they would communicate certain metrics with the county.

So far the charity has done this work with several communities, including Cook County in Illinois, Pittsburgh and Washington, D.C.

