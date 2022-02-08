Pizza Shuttle owners retiring, company to become employee-owned

MILWAUKEE — It's not often that a local pizza restaurant is offering employees a stock option plan. But that's exactly what's happening at Pizza Shuttle.

The owners, Mark Gold and Louis Siecinski, are planning on retiring after opening the business in 37 years. Rather than sell the Milwaukee restaurant, they have decided to make the employees owners.

Pizza Shuttle is partnering with financial tech company Teamshare to help make employees future owners of the business.

After four years of service, employees will receive 10 percent stock in the company. The goal is to make the company 50 percent employee-owned in 10 years and 80 percent employee-owned in 15 to 20 years.

You can get in on this program right now. The company is hiring new employees. Positions open range from managers to delivery drivers.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip