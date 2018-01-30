Matt and Stacy Gehring will run the restaurant along with their parents, who have been long-time owners of a Pizza Ranch location in Luverne, Min. for 25 years.
The opening is predicted to bring in almost 100 jobs.
“We’re excited to help our team members grow and build their skills for Pizza Ranch and future careers throughout their lives," Stacy said.
Community is important to the couple and they look forward to playing a big role in West Bend and the company has hosted events for non-profit organizations.
"We’re ready to bring craveable food and a family-friendly environment to West Bend, and will help the community fundraise with our Community Impact Nights,” Stacy said.
The West Bend location will have sit-down dining options as well as carry out and delivery. The construction team is adding a pick-up door to ease carry out services. They will also offer catering services.