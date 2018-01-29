If part of your new year's resolution was to eat healthier, you're in luck! Grassroots Salad Company is coming to downtown Milwaukee.

TODAY'S TMJ4's business partner, the Milwaukee Business Journal, reported that the health-focused restaurant will open in the Chase Tower, located at 111 E. Wisconsin Ave., in the spring. Signs are already up in the restaurant's windows.

Grassroots Salad Company was founded by brothers Louie and Peter Liapis.They opened their first location in Brookfield Square mall back in 2014. The Liapis brothers also own Georgie Porgie's Treefort Restaurant, which specializes in burgers and custard, in Oak Creek and Mount Pleasant.

Grassroots' spokeswoman Gina Esch said, "They both embrace healthy eating themselves, even those they grew up with burgers and custard in their blood."

People will have plenty of health-conscious options including wraps, juices, and prix fixe and build-your-own salads. The salad dressings are in house recipes, courtesy of Milwaukee chef Kurt Fogle. Vegan and gluten-free options are available. People can expect the prices to range from $6.70 to $10.79.

The eatery will take over the space formerly occupied by Capriotti's, a sandwich shop that closed this past fall. Esch shared that they will remodel the 2,841-square-foot space to create an "earthy dining experience."

"It's a unique space so we're looking to do a few things to make it look and feel different than what people are accustomed to," said Esch.

Following the Brookfield restaurant's success targeting business professionals looking for healthy lunch options, Grassroots decided Chase Tower was a good option because of the similar demographic.

According to Esch, people can look forward to the healthy eatery opening within the next few months!