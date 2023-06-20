Watch Now
Pilot identified as second victim in Watertown plane crash

Dr. William A. Buchholtz, 73, died alongside his 8-year-old grandson, Colin Strebe, on June 14.
Posted at 3:52 PM, Jun 20, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-20 16:52:43-04

WATERTOWN, Wis. — The pilot who was killed in a small plane crash in Watertown, Wisconsin was identified as Dr. William A. Buchholtz, 73. He died alongside his 8-year-old grandson, Colin Strebe, on June 14.

According to Dr. Buchholtz's obituary, he and Colin shared many interests and were traveling to enjoy those hobbies together.

Dr. Buchholtz was the founder of Family Dental Practice in Watertown. He owned and operated the business for more than 40 years.

The plane crashed in a wooded area, 800 Carriage Hill Drive, in the City of Watertown on June 14. The plane took off from Watertown Municipal Airport and was heading to a small airport in Northern Wisconsin.

Scene of the reported small plane crash in Dodge/Jefferson counties.

