Pilot identified as second victim in Watertown plane crash

WATERTOWN, Wis. — The pilot who was killed in a small plane crash in Watertown, Wisconsin was identified as Dr. William A. Buchholtz, 73. He died alongside his 8-year-old grandson, Colin Strebe, on June 14.

According to Dr. Buchholtz's obituary, he and Colin shared many interests and were traveling to enjoy those hobbies together.

Family, TMJ4 editing Colin Strebe



Dr. Buchholtz was the founder of Family Dental Practice in Watertown. He owned and operated the business for more than 40 years.

The plane crashed in a wooded area, 800 Carriage Hill Drive, in the City of Watertown on June 14. The plane took off from Watertown Municipal Airport and was heading to a small airport in Northern Wisconsin.

TMJ4 Scene of the reported small plane crash in Dodge/Jefferson counties.

