Piggly Wiggly grocery store on Capitol Drive closing

The store, located at 709 E. Capitol Dr., is offering 10% off all items storewide.
The Piggly Wiggly on Capitol Drive in Milwaukee is closing.
Posted at 5:47 PM, Jan 13, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-13 18:57:42-05

MILWAUKEE — The Piggly Wiggly grocery store on Capitol Drive in Milwaukee is closing.

The store, located at 709 E. Capitol Dr., is offering 10% off select items storewide. The discount didn't appear to impact egg prices.

Some of the store's shelves are already bare, and ground beef is no longer available.

It is unclear why or when the store is closing. TMJ4 News has reached out for more information.

This is a developing story and will be updated when we learn more.

TMJ4 PRICE TRACKER: The TMJ4 I-Team is visiting several Milwaukee-area stores to track the change in prices of a select basket of goods. You can see our shopping list by clicking here.

