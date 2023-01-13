Piggly Wiggly grocery store on Capitol Drive closing

MILWAUKEE — The Piggly Wiggly grocery store on Capitol Drive in Milwaukee is closing.

The store, located at 709 E. Capitol Dr., is offering 10% off select items storewide. The discount didn't appear to impact egg prices.

Some of the store's shelves are already bare, and ground beef is no longer available.

It is unclear why or when the store is closing. TMJ4 News has reached out for more information.

This is a developing story and will be updated when we learn more.

