Pick up strawberry, hot cocoa cream puffs from the State Fairgrounds beginning Saturday

WEST ALLIS, Wis. — Did you order strawberry or hot cocoa cream puffs? Do you want to? You can pick them up at the Wisconsin State Fairgrounds beginning this weekend!

Original Cream Puffs is selling the two flavored cream puffs in honor of Valentine's Day on Tuesday.

There are three-packs and six-packs available for both flavors. The 3 packs go for $17 and the six-packs cost $28.

If you already ordered some, enter at Gate 5 off 84th and Schlinger beginning at 9 a.m. on Saturday. Pickup on Saturday will go until 6 p.m.

If you can't make it Saturday, don't worry. You can also pick up your puffs on Sunday-Tuesday. The full pickup hours are below.

Saturday, February 11 - 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Sunday, February 12 - 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Monday, February 13 - 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Tuesday, February 14 - 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

If you didn't place an order yet for the puffs, it's not too late.

You can preorder online and pick them up at the state fairgrounds. Click here for more information.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip