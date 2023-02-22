Watch Now
PHOTOS: When an ice storm whacked Wisconsin on this day in 1922

On Feb. 21-23 1922, an ice storm blew through eastern Wisconsin
MILWAUKEE, Wis. — With Southeast Wisconsin expecting a nasty snow/rain/ice storm Wednesday and Thursday, we took a look back at the last time a storm like this came through the area.

What we found is quite a coincidence. On Feb. 21-23 1922, an ice storm blew through eastern Wisconsin.

According to the Manitowoc County Historical Society, snow and freezing rain coated trees, powerlines, roads, and railroads.

Ice coated trees in Manitowoc in 1922.

During the storm, electricity was cut off along with phone and telegraph services.

Some homes were damaged by falling ice and even falling poles, and some streets were cut off from traffic due to hanging wires.

There were winds of 30 miles per hour and a brief blizzard.

Downed powerlines in Manitowoc.

Area schools were closed, much like many districts are today, and street cars were shut down. After the storm was said and done, the community struggled with where to begin.

The Manitowoc County Historical Society estimated the storm costed the city of Manitowoc $100,000 in damage.

