PHOTOS: Severe weather across Southeast Wisconsin Friday evening

Viewers from across Southeast Wisconsin shared photos of the severe weather that moved through our region on April 16.

Here are some of those images:

TMJ4 News TMJ4's Mike Beiermeister captures a man sitting in chair in standing water at Wehmhoff Jucker Park in Burlington on Friday, April 17, 2026.

Tiffany Gebauer Tiffany Gebauer's photo of large hail in Watertown on Friday, April 17, 2026.

Joseph Morman Joseph Morman's photo of dark clouds alongside severe weather moving through Darien in Walworth County on Friday, April 17, 2026.

Jennifer Samuelson Jennifer Samuelson's photo of clouds over South Milwaukee on Friday, April 17, 2026.

Sara Jeralds Sara Jeralds' photo showing lightning in Milwaukee's Bay View neighborhood on Friday, April 17, 2026.

Sean Gilfoy Sean Gilfoy's photo of clouds in Delavan looking north towards Elkhorn on Friday, April 17, 2026.

Christine Scott Christine Scott's photo of a lightning strike captured near Highway C in Kenosha on Friday, April 17, 2026.

Terry Thilleman Terry Thilleman's photo of what appears to be a tornado in Caledonia near Johnson's Park on Friday, April 17, 2026.

Anna Mikorski Anna Mikorski's photo of lightning in Franklin on Friday, April 17, 2026.

Anna Mikorski Anna Mikorski's photo of clouds with lightning in Franklin on Friday, April 17, 2026.

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