Phobruary returns to Silver City for fifth year

MILWAUKEE - Phobruary is coming back to the Silver City neighborhood this year for the fifth time.

Three restaurants in the area will be selling $5 pho, the Vietnamese noodle soup bowl.

Thai Bar-B-Q, Bamboo and Vientiane Noodle Shop will sell the discounted bowls Monday through Friday all of February. All are within walking distance of each other.

This year, there are a few twists to the month-long event. If customers try pho from all three restaurants, they are given a certificate of achievement and are entered to win a $25 gift certificate to the Asian International Market.

in the other challenge, "What the Pho," the first 10 customers to eat at all three spots in one day will receive a $25 gift certificate to the Asian International Market and a certificate of excellence.

Visit Layton Boulevard West Neighbors' Facebook page for more details.