MCTS driver helps girl when mother passes out on sidewalk

A Milwaukee County Transit System bus driver helped a woman who had passed out on the street from a seizure at 76th and Mill Road, according to MCTS.

The woman's daughter ran to driver Michelle Mixon, whose bus was stopped at a red light at the time, for help.

Mixon placed the 6-year-old girl on her seat as she went to assist the woman. Strangers were already helping, and one man even gave the mother his coat.

Mixon held and comforted the daughter while paramedics treated the woman. She stayed until the ambulance was ready to leave.