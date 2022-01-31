Watch
Pharmacy agrees to $2 million payment but denies allegations

Posted at 4:11 PM, Jan 31, 2022
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Federal authorities say a Milwaukee pharmacy has agreed to pay more than $2 million to resolve allegations it submitted false claims to Medicare and Medicaid for prescription drugs.

The company denies the charges. Hayat Pharmacy operates 23 centers in the greater Milwaukee area.

Prosecutors say the company switched Medicare and Medicaid patients to lower-cost medications on two drugs without medical need or without valid prescriptions.

Hayat said in a statement that it “vigorously disputes” the allegations and settled in order to move forward with its mission to help “underserved populations in our community obtain proper health care.”

The government’s investigation resulted from a complaint by a whistleblower.

