PGA of America looking to hire for the 43rd Ryder Cup

KOHLER — The PGA of America is inviting people to apply to work at the 43rd Ryder Cup in Kohler.

The cup will be held Sept. 21-26 this year.

Individuals can register online until July 28, and potentially interview with the PGA's vendors for jobs leading up to, during and after the Ryder Cup.

The positions offered are part-time and temporary, and are within the areas of hospitality, concessions, retail, transportation, logistics, construction, janitorial services and more.

“We are committed to developing a golf industry supply chain that mirrors America,” said PGA of America Chief People Officer Sandy Cross. “PGA JobMatch is a way for us to positively impact the citizens of the communities that host our spectator championships. We believe one of the greatest impacts we can make is to create job opportunities in Wisconsin around the Ryder Cup.

You must register by July 28 to be considered for a job, and qualified candidates will be contacted by PGA's key vendors about the next step in the hiring process.

