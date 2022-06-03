Pewaukee native JJ Watt and wife expecting first baby together

Pewaukee native JJ Watt and his wife Kealia Ohai Watt are expecting their first baby together.

The couple shared the news on Twitter on Thursday.

"Could not be more excited," Watt wrote.

Ohai said in her social media post that she is due in October.

The two have been together since 2016 and got married in 2020.

Watt, 33, is a defensive end for the Arizona Cardinals and 30-year-old Ohai is a professional soccer player for the Chicago Red Stars.

