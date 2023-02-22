Pewaukee man dies while hiking in Grand Canyon National Park

GRAND CANYON, Ariz. — A Pewaukee man died while hiking in the Grand Canyon National Park in Arizona on Friday.

The Grand Canyon Regional Communications Center received a report of an unresponsive hiker on the Bright Angel Trail below Havasupai Gardens around 3 p.m. on Feb. 17.

National Park Service (NPS) search and rescue personnel arrived on the scene and pronounced the hiker dead at 3:30 p.m. The hiker was a 56-year-old man from Pewaukee. Officials say he was attempting a day hike to the Colorado River and back.

NPS is conducting an investigation into the incident with the Coconino County Medical Examiner.

