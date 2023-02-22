Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Pewaukee man dies while hiking in Grand Canyon National Park

The hiker was a 56-year-old man from Pewaukee. Officials say he was attempting a day hike to the Colorado River and back.
Grand Canyon National Park Superintendent
Julie Jacobson/AP
FILE - In this Oct. 5, 2013, file photo, the Grand Canyon National Park is covered in the morning sunlight as seen from a helicopter near Tusayan, Ariz. (AP Photo/Julie Jacobson, File)
Grand Canyon National Park Superintendent
Posted at 7:04 PM, Feb 21, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-21 20:04:39-05

GRAND CANYON, Ariz. — A Pewaukee man died while hiking in the Grand Canyon National Park in Arizona on Friday.

The Grand Canyon Regional Communications Center received a report of an unresponsive hiker on the Bright Angel Trail below Havasupai Gardens around 3 p.m. on Feb. 17.

National Park Service (NPS) search and rescue personnel arrived on the scene and pronounced the hiker dead at 3:30 p.m. The hiker was a 56-year-old man from Pewaukee. Officials say he was attempting a day hike to the Colorado River and back.

NPS is conducting an investigation into the incident with the Coconino County Medical Examiner.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Black History Month 480X360.png

Celebrate Black History Month with TMJ4 News