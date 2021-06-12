Pewaukee graduation delayed by potential for severe weather: 'It’s kind of poetic in a sense'

PEWAUKEE — The high school graduation that almost didn’t happen: Pewaukee High School graduates and their families had to be evacuated from the football field where graduation was to be held Friday.

The potential for severe weather was too dangerous, so school officials moved everyone for safety.

The dark, menacing clouds never produced a downpour or heavy winds, but lightning could be seen and thunder heard.

Amid a school year filled with COVID-19 protocols and changes, the Pewaukee School District Superintendent said it was pretty fitting for the 2021 school year to end this way.

“It almost feels like a little insult to injury with all they’ve been through. If they’ve learned nothing else, they’ve certainly learned resiliency in all this," said Superintendent Mike Cady.

After a 90-minute delay, the graduation got back underway. The graduates took the delay in stride.

“This year has been very challenging obviously, with COVID and whatnot. With online school. But thankfully they pulled something together,” said Brianna Pollich.

“It’s kind of poetic in a sense. 2021, we’re kind of getting out of there. It’s a beautiful sunset, beautiful graduation under the lights, I couldn’t have asked for anything better,” said senior Cooper Young.

The school usually holds graduation inside because of Wisconsin’s unpredictable June weather, but decided to have the graduation outside this year for increased COVID-19 safety. measures.

