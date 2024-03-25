Pewaukee grad feels the love from hs hometown while in the NCAA tournament.

PEWAUKEE, Wis. — A Pewaukee High School basketball stand out says his time as a pirate helped prepare him for the NCAA tournament. Milan Momcilovic says despite the pressure from the games he is feeling the support from his hometown.

"Every game matters, and if we lose now, we go home,” said Momcilovic.

The Pewaukee High School grad says despite so many eyes on him as a freshman helping to lead Iowa State to two NCAA tournament wins, he feels prepared. On Thursday, he was the leading scorer with 19 points.

"I feel like it's very similar, just because I've played in a lot of big games before. Obviously, dating back to high school in the three state championships. I think two were played at the Kohl Center, one up in La Crosse and obviously, they were nice, good atmospheres,” said Momcilovic.

But he also feels the love from back home. His former coach and teammates came to talk to us about Momcilovic and Jack Gohlke, who plays for Oakland University, on Friday. A day the students didn't have to be in the school building.

"I just think the special part about it is it shows what a family this basketball team is,” said David Burkemper, coach of the Pewaukee Boys Variety Basketball team

"I thought it was really cool just to see that they came, 'cause I know their seasons is over now. They still all came to the high school. Just to talk about me, and obviously Jack. And it was just really cool to see the support that we had,” said Momcilovic.

You can keep cheering on Momcilovic this week. His Iowa State Cyclones take on the University of Illinois on Thursday.

