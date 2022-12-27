Pewaukee family grows by one thanks to open adoption

PEWAUKEE, Wis. — A Pewaukee family grew by one, thanks to a huge decision by perfect strangers.

Jennifer Smith Birth parents Micalyn and Ethan with baby Lincoln the day he was born

Open adoption is not for everyone, but it is growing in popularity. For the families we spoke to, it has meant everything.

It is a dream Jennifer and Keith Smith have had for years. They have two healthy boys who were both adopted under different circumstances. Their first is Kurt who they adopted from their niece.

Baby Lincoln joined the family 16 months later through Adoption Choice Inc.

"There's always a grief with adopting out," said Micalyn Wilcox, Lincoln's birth mother. "We were both having hiring issues because of COVID and we weren't sure we would be able to do that, you know?"

Open adoption has made it much easier for them.

"We try to get together every six weeks or so," said Jennifer.

In fact, they celebrated Lincoln's first birthday together over the summer, and made Christmas ornaments together just last month.

Jennifer Smith Pictured is birth parents Micalyn and Ethan with baby Lincoln on his first birthday

Jennifer said they were only going to give themselves a year to adopt, and little Lincoln fell into their lap right at the end of that goal.

"I knew that Jen and Keith would give Lincoln the best life he could possibly wish for," said Micalyn.

Visit AdoptionChoiceInc.org to learn more about the organization this family used to adopt Lincoln.

Jennifer Smith From left to right: Keith Smith (adoptive father), Jennifer Smith (adoptive mother), Micalyn Wilcox (birth mother) and Ethan (birth father)

You can also visit DCF.Wisconsin.gov to learn more about becoming a foster parent.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip