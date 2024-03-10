Pewaukee, Arrowhead girls basketball clinch state championships

GREEN BAY — Along with Arrowhead ending its 33-year drought with a Division 1 State Championship Saturday night, the Pewaukee Pirates made program history by winning it's first-ever gold ball in Division 2.

Pewaukee Pirates 60, Notre Dame Tritons 52

For the first time in Lady Pirates history, a gold ball is coming back to Pewaukee.

After falling short to Notre Dame the past two years in the title game, the Pirates leaned on its defense Saturday night to clinch the Division 2 Championship in a 60-52 victory.

"I thought we did a really good job of setting the tone right away with defensive intensity." Pirates head coach Jim Reuter said. "We got right in their grill, made them make tough passes, made them pay for it and took a nice lead."

In the first six minutes of regulation, Pewaukee forced 10 Notre Dame turnovers to help the Pirates jump out with a 15-4 run.

While the Tritons battled back to cut the margin to one point, Pewaukee never trailed Saturday night.

In total, Pewaukwee scored 21 points off turnovers.

"We just weren't aggressive, which is what it really came down to," Tritons head coach Sara Rohde said post game. "I felt like they were controlling the tempo, and we didn't. I think that obviously forced some of those turnovers."

With 52 seconds left in regulation, Pirates sophomore forward Giselle Janowski drilled two key free throws to make it a two possession game by extending Pewaukee's lead to four, 56-52.

Janowski led all scorers with 20 points. Her teammate Amy Terrian finished with 18 points, while Ken Retherford added 14 points and seven rebounds.

As the final buzzer sounded, emotions were on full display across the Pirates roster, which included twin sisters Amy and Anna Terrian embracing each other on the sideline.

Ashley Washburn/TMJ4 Sports Pewaukee twin sisters Amy and Anna Terrian hug each other courtside after winning the Division 2 State Championship.

"I don't think a lot of people know what (Amy) has gone though," junior guard Amy Terrian shared post game. "Even (Friday) night, her sugar levels were 583. Probably should have been in the hospital — but the way she's battled adversity — she's leaned on the people around her. She's trusted in His plan, and just the way she played tonight was amazing."

Anna was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes this past summer while on a recruiting trip to Michigan State.

"Falling short two years in a row and finally getting it, this is what we dream of being little kids and winning that thing, and to do it with your best friend, your best teammate, and your sister, is just incredible," junior guard Anna Terrian said.

Pewaukee returns all five of its starters next season.

Arrowhead Warhawks 69, Neenah Rockets 59

Partly like it's 1991.

Behind the hot-hand of sophomore forward Natalie Kussow in the second half, Arrowhead pulled past Neenah 69-59 in the Division 1 title game to clinch the program's first state championships since 1991.

"We talk about one day at a time, and they really bought in to everything we were doing this year," Arrowhead head coach Ron Reichle said.

Kussow scored 20 of her 26 points in the second half. After Neenah narrowed Arrowhead's margin to four points with 3:42 remaining, the sophomore scored eight of the Warhawks next 10 points to close out the game.

"She's not forcing stuff," Reichle said. "She's doing it within the system, and she's just that good... Every girl at practice gets better every single day because Natalie is not going to let you just coast."

While Arrowhead led most of Saturday's game, Neenah opened the second half on a 9-2 run to retake the lead with 14:46 left in regulation.

It took a few minutes for the Warhawks to respond on offense, but sophomore point guard Presly Samz burried the team's first three-pointer six minutes into the second half, which sparked a 12-0 run to open the score for Arrowhead.

"It feels so unreal," Kussow said. "I'm so grateful just to have the opportunity to be here and play with my team here."

Along with Kussow's 26 points, the sophomore also added eight rebounds and six assists.

Arrowhead had two other scorers finish in double digits: Erica Bub (12) and Abby Robel (10).

"We've been working really hard all season, and to see it come together in the last game was really fun," senior guard Abby Robel said.

Neenah's Allie Ziebell, a Connecticut recruit, led all scorers with 35 points and seven three-pointers.

