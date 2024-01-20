Seeing double: Terrian twins thriving for Pewaukee girls basketball

PEWAUKEE — After two straight trips to the Division 2 State Championship, Pewaukee Girls Basketball is hungrier than ever this year to bring home a title.

Currently ranked first in the state with a 14-0 record against Wisconsin area teams, programs are having a hard time trying to figure out how to slow down the Pirates, but they’re realizing it’s not so easy when they're seeing double.

From matching pigtails to even matching shoes, the Terrian twins couldn’t look more alike.

But out on the court, they don’t play alike.

“They're both better because they have each other out there," Pirates head coach Jim Reuter said."

While Amy is known for her ability to score, it Anna’s lock-down defense that makes her an even better player.

“[Anna] can defend anybody." Amy said. "She really can, and so it helps me kind of go on the off guard and the helper if she needs help.”

“[Amy's] an incredible scorer, an incredible shooter," Anna said about her sister. "You always have to guard her.”

Ever since they were little girls, their goal was to always play collegiately together. That dream took one step closer to reality this past September with both of them announcing their verbal commitment to Michigan State University on social media.

“We were just hoping that we got one offer together," Amy said. "We got a bunch of offers together. We actually didn't have one separate, which was really awesome, and then it kind of just came down to the coaching staff.”

However, Anna shared her commitment to Michigan State was for an even deeper reason.

While in Michigan last summer for an unofficial visit, Anna’s life changed in a blink of an eye. Her family had taken her to a local hospital after not feeling very well, and after several tests by doctors, she was diagnosed with Type 1 Diabetes.

“I didn't know if I was going to be able to play basketball ever again with this disease," Anna shared. “It's a very unpredictable, challenging disease as I don't know what my number will be every day. It doesn't stick to its script. What calmed me was how the Michigan State's coaches came to visit me, and I knew that was a huge thing... It was more than basketball.”

Anna shared it's been a challenge learning how to manage her diagnosis while still training every day. However, she's getting a bit of an assist this season with a new insulin pump that was installed at the beginning of 2024.

"This is what's giving me my insulin," Anna said pointing to her pump. "This one is giving me my numbers, so what my blood sugar is at."

Ashley Washburn/TMJ4 Sports Amy Terrian points to her insulin pump that was installed at the beginning of January.

“I remember her sitting in the ICU and saying, 'I'm still going to play basketball," Amy remembered." She questioned it a little bit. She goes, 'I'm still going to play basketball,' and so we knew that God's hand was over her. What she's doing is pretty remarkable.”

The Pirates are 14-1 this season with their only loss coming by one point to Nazareth Academy, a team in Illinois that are reigning state champions.

Pewaukee continues their quest for a state championship Friday night at 7 p.m. against New Berlin West.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip