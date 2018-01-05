Petition to stop Sony's 'Slender Man' movie gains 4,000 signatures

Wind Chill Advisory issued January 5 at 2:52PM CST expiring January 6 at 11:00AM CST in effect for: Columbia, Dane, Dodge, Fond du Lac, Green, Green Lake, Jefferson, Kenosha, Milwaukee, Ozaukee, Racine, Rock, Sheboygan, Walworth, Washington, Waukesha
The Care2 petition's author, Alison Perris, says, "It's every parent's nightmare: a child, violently attacked in the woods. Now imagine it had actually happened to your child...and a movie company was trying to profit off her story.”
Two of 12-year-old Payton Leutner's classmates lured her into the woods in 2014. One girl repeatedly stabbed Leutner 19 times as the other cheered her on.
The two were convinced that a fictional character named "Slender Man" would kill their families if they did not.
"It's absurd they want to make a movie like this. It's popularizing a tragedy is what it's doing. I'm not surprised but in my opinion, it's extremely distasteful. All we're doing is extending the pain all three of these families have gone through," Weier said.
The movie is in post-production currently, and is set to be released later in 2018.