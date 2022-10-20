'Persons of interest' arrested in connection to 12-year-old fatally shot helping mom unload groceries

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police said Thursday they have arrested "persons of interest" in connection to the homicide of 12-year-old Olivia Schultz.

Police say no one has been charged.

Schultz was shot and killed while helping her mom unload groceries near 38th and Rohr earlier this month. The girl's mother, 46-year-old Celeste Wilson, was also shot but survived.

Wilson previously told TMJ4 News she saw a couple of young men wearing masks as she and her daughter were unloading groceries near their garage in an alley. She says she doesn't know who they were.

“I was shot first,” Wilson said. “When I went down, Olivia came running to help me and was hit by a bullet too."

Police continue to seek unknown suspects. Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-Tips or P3 Tips.

