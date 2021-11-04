Person of interest in Antigo homicide case taken into custody: Police

RACINE — Authorities say they have arrested a suspect in a homicide in Antigo in northern Wisconsin.

On Wednesday, Antigo police announced they were searching for a person of interest, identified as 38-year-old Derek Goplin. Police said then they were called to a home to check on someone's welfare and found a person dead from stab wounds.

Late Wednesday, Antigo police said in a statement that the person of interest had been taken into custody in Racine County.

Then on Thursday, City of Burlington police said in a statement that just after 7 p.m. on Wednesday, officers were alerted that a homicide suspect by the name of Derek Goplin had been dropped off in the area of Aurora Medical Center of Burlington.

Police say they knew that the City of Antigo and City of Waukesha Police Departments were investigating Goplin in the homicide case.

Officers confirmed he had an arrest warrant for first degree reckless homicide and then took Goplin into custody. He is now in Racine County jail.

