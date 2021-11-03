Antigo police searching for person of interest in homicide case

ANTIGO (NBC 26) — The Antigo Police Department is searching for a person of interest in a homicide case.

At about 9:20 a.m. Monday, police officers arrived at an Antigo home to check on someone's welfare and they found a person dead from apparent stab wounds.

Investigating the death as a homicide, Antigo Police say investigators are looking for a person of interest in the case, identified as 38-year-old Derek Goplin. Goplin is described as a white man with brown hair and brown eyes. He's about 5-foot, 11-inches tall and weighs about 150 pounds.

Goplin was last seen wearing blue jeans, black shoes, a dark green camouflage coat, a red hooded sweatshirt and a green or brown beanie hat.

Law enforcement is searching for his vehicle, a red 2016 Ford Explorerwith Wisconsin license plate RANDYR. Goplin was last known to be in the Waukesha area.

The public is asked to use caution if they see Goplin and to call 911. Police say he may have a knife and is known to carry a gun.

Antigo Police is working with the Wisconsin Department of Justice Criminal Division, the Wisconsin State Crime Laboratory, Waukesha Police, Marathon County Sheriff's Office and others.