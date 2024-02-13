Person of interest arrested in New Berlin death investigation

NEW BERLIN, Wis. — The New Berlin Police Department says it arrested a person of interest in connection to the death of a 77-year-old man, whose body was found inside a New Berlin home Monday night.

Just after 7 P.M. on Monday night, officers responded to the home on Glen Park Court, for a welfare check. Officers arrived to the home unlocked, and tried to provide aid, before finding the man dead.

Information from the Ozaukee County Sheriff's Office was provided to New Berlin police to start the welfare check. Deputies say they found a woman partially-clothed running through the backyards of homes along Prairie View Road in Cedarburg Monday afternoon. They found the 42-year-old Glendale woman hiding in the garage of a home on Douglas Lane in the Town of Cedarburg, and took her to the hospital for evaluation. There, she provided information about the incident leading to the New Berlin welfare check.

New Berlin police officers are continuing the investigation.



