Person dies after being trapped under inflatable dock

Authorities in Fond du Lac are investigating a man's death after he was found unresponsive under an inflatable dock at the Breezy Hill Campground.
Posted at 9:04 AM, Aug 11, 2023
BYRON (NBC 26) — A person is dead after he was found unresponsive in about 10 feet of water after Fond du Lac authorities got a call about a person trapped underneath an inflatable floating dock.

First responders say he was unresponsive when he was pulled from the water and was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

This happened at a swimming pond at The Breezy Hill Campground in the Town of Byron.

According to police, the man was visiting the campground with a local organization that supports people with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

This incident is still under investigation.

