Person dies after being trapped under inflatable dock

BYRON (NBC 26) — A person is dead after he was found unresponsive in about 10 feet of water after Fond du Lac authorities got a call about a person trapped underneath an inflatable floating dock.

First responders say he was unresponsive when he was pulled from the water and was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

This happened at a swimming pond at The Breezy Hill Campground in the Town of Byron.

According to police, the man was visiting the campground with a local organization that supports people with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

This incident is still under investigation.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip