Person carjacked on east side, dog still missing: Milwaukee police

MILWAUKEE — A person was carjacked on Milwaukee's east side, and their dog is still missing.

According to Milwaukee police, four young men stole the person's car at gunpoint. The dog was inside the car during the carjacking.

While authorities later found the car, they haven't found the dog, named George, according to MPD.

via MPD Missing dog

Full MPD statement:

Milwaukee Police are requesting the public’ s assistance in identifying and locating the suspects wanted in connection to an armed robbery / carjacking that occurred on October 15th, 2023, at approximately 6:26 p.m., on the 2300 block of N . Oakland Ave. Suspect #1 is described as an African American male, who is 18-19 years of age 6 ' 00 “ tall and weighs 170 lbs. He has black, twisty style medium length hair and was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with a colorful design on the chest and black pants.

Suspect #2 is described as an African American male, who is 18-19 years of age, 5'10 " inches tall and weighs 150 lbs. He has black twisty style medium hair and was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with a colorful design on the chest, black pants, and was armed with a black handgun.



Suspect #3 and # 4 are described as African American males, 18-19 years of age, last seen wearing all black clothing.



The suspects took the victim 's vehicle at gunpoint which contained his dog. The vehicle was recovered however, the dog, "George", was not in the vehicle. Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360, or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414)224-Tips or P3 Tips.









