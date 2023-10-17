Dog taken at gunpoint during Milwaukee east side carjacking found safe

MILWAUKEE — A pawsitive follow-up! George the dog who was stolen in an armed carjacking on Milwaukee's east side has been reunited with his owner.

It was near the 2300 block of North Oakland Ave. where Richard Hoover says the unthinkable happened to him and his dog Sunday evening.

"I always thought it couldn't happen to me," Hoover said.

He says he was carjacked at gunpoint. Although his car was found within two hours, his precious pup, George, was nowhere to be found.

"Some stuff was stolen, not a ton, some sunglasses, a wallet, but no George, so that's when the search started," Hoover said.

The search for his 10-month-old Havenese lasted over 48 hours. Then a miracle... George was found.

"I saw him outside, he seemed to be cold," Olivia, who found George, shared. "I could tell he wasn't a stray dog. He seemed very clean and he just seemed scared."

Olivia noticed George wandering near 28th and State late Tuesday night. She then looked on social media to see if anyone was missing their dog.

Hoover said, "That was a big reason we got the message out. It was because if someone were to find him that they, we were hoping they would take care of him and contact me, which is what happened, so I'm really grateful."

On Wednesday morning, Hoover got to hold his sweet dog for the first time in a few days. It is something he will never forget.

"It felt very good," he said. "It felt like a lot of stress was just lifted off my shoulders."

With a big bone in his mouth and lots of snuggles in the care of his family again, Hoover said George has some big plans in store for the night.

"We're gonna take a big bath, well not me, I'm going to bathe him," Hoover said. "We're going to go for a big walk later, and he's probably going to sleep for like 24 hours. He's really tired."

Hoover wants to thank everyone who helped in reuniting him and George.

Police are still searching for the suspects in the carjacking.

