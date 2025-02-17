People with disabilities plead for property owners to clear snow and ice from sidewalks

MILWAUKEE — Frustration over the lack of snow removal on and around sidewalks has people pleading for property owners to do their part across southeast Wisconsin.

"I don't try to be out here, but I really needed some tissue and paper towels," Tracey Burns told TMJ4 News.

Burns and her fiancé, Tonnie Griffins, would rather be at home than wait for a bus at Teutonia and North Avenue in Milwaukee, where the weather is frigid and the sidewalks are covered with ice and snow.

"Terrible. You have to climb over mountains of snow," Griffins described.

"It's hard for me to get around being disabled. I have a walker, and I can't even use my walker. It's better than this cane for my balance," Burns explained.

After her interview, Burns tried to carefully walk over a snow pile to get on a bus. A stranger offered his hand to help.

Marybeth McGinnis is part of MilWALKee Walks, a program organized by the Wisconsin Bike Fed, that focuses on pedestrian safety.

"I feel a lot of frustration when I see somebody climbing a mountain of snow. For every person you see doing that, I bet you there are tons of people who just aren't going out at all, who can't access medical appointments, who can't access groceries," McGinnis said.

In the City of Milwaukee, property owners are required to clear snow on sidewalks within 24 hours after the snow stops.

However, if you travel through town, you will quickly see that this is not happening consistently.

"I would love to see more people get out and help, but I would also really like to see the city and alderpersons educating the residents that this is a responsibility," McGinnis added. "People just take care of each other. Remember, it’s really about everyone’s safety."

Failure to clear your property could result in a $50 citation for the first violation. Costs can pile up if there is no compliance, but it has to be reported.

As for bus stops, the Milwaukee County Transit System says the community is responsible for cleaning those near their property.

Tonnie and Tracey pleaded with neighbors to be responsible.

"Get some work done because somebody could hurt themselves, to be truly honest with you," Griffins stated.

