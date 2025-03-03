People reporting dead bird sightings from South Milwaukee to Port Washington

Many people have reached out to TMJ4 in recent days to report finding dead birds while on walks or near Lake Michigan, from South Milwaukee to Port Washington.

The Wisconsin Humane Society says it has admitted 42 birds with suspected HPAI, or avian flu, since Jan. 31. Birds suspected of having HPAI were humanely euthanized due to the severity of their illness and the high risk of spreading the disease, according to a spokesperson.

"We've been finding quite a few of them dead on the shores," Todd Leech told TMJ4.

Leech is a birdwatcher and semi-professional photographer. He and his wife have stumbled upon multiple instances of dead or sick red-breasted mergansers at Grant Park, Bender Park, and South Shore.

"It's hard," Leech said. "They don't deserve to die like that."

Leech recalled contacting the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources up to four times for dead birds suspected of avian flu this season.

"They sent somebody to pick them up because they don't want the disease to transmit to other animals," Leech added.

At the Schlitz Audubon Nature Center, Sky Walker, a familiar red-tailed hawk, has been absent from her normal outdoor exhibit.

Lindsay Focht, director of the Raptor Program, explained that once the center learned about a suspected case of avian flu in a nearby area, it immediately took steps to protect the 16 birds in its program.

"Our raptor facility itself is essentially boarded up to protect all of the birds. Any humans entering the building have to go through sanitation washes," Focht said.

TMJ4 Lindsay Focht, Raptor program director, Schlitz Audubon nature center

Additionally, there are increased restrictions on who has access to the birds at the nature center. Indoor programming for the birds continues, while outdoor opportunities are scaled back.

It is not clear how long this wave of avian flu will last.

Focht encourages people to report any sick or dead birds to the DNR.

"The most striking thing is just the number of occurrences," Focht stated.

The Humane Society encourages the public to call the WHS Wildlife Rehabilitation Center at 414-431-6204 for any sick or injured birds.

Symptoms of HPAI in birds include neurological signs, tremors, seizures, lack of coordination, nasal discharge, coughing, sneezing, and diarrhea.

