People outside Kenosha County Courthouse express opposition to Rittenhouse verdict

KENOSHA, Wis. — Protesters outside the Kenosha County Courthouse Friday night were opposed to the jury's verdict. They say they are appalled, but not surprised.

Earlier in the evening, Justin Blake, the uncle of Jacob Blake, held a moment of silence for the people killed last summer on Aug. 25. About two dozen people raised their fists in the air in honor of Anthony Huber and Joseph Rosenbaum.

Sedan Smith's brother Sylville, was shot and killed by Milwaukee police in 2016. He came down from Milwaukee to protest and says Friday's decision sends a bold message.

"It's a slap in the face to us as Americans. It's a slap in the face to the family of Alvin Cole. It's a slap in the face to Tamir Rice's family. It's a slap in the face to us as African Americans," Smith said.

Smith referenced what he calls a lack of accountability for a white gunman.

Members of the Blake family will be protesting Sunday in Kenosha.

It appears someone was detained moments ago outside the Kenosha Co. Courthouse. pic.twitter.com/2IcsVqdKgi — Tony Atkins (@TonyAtkinsTV) November 20, 2021

