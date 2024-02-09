People now relying on cell phones and social media instead of tornado sirens

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Wis. — Did you hear the tornado sirens Thursday night? Many folks in the areas hit said they did, but some said they didn't. That's because some small towns in rural Wisconsin actually don't have sirens.

"The last tornado warning, none of the whistles went off," a deputy called into Jefferson County 911 dispatch.

Calls like that one came in across 911 dispatches in far western parts of our area Thursday. Deputies in Jefferson County said they didn't hear tornado sirens in some parts of the county.

TMJ4 News went to find out why.

"You didn't hear the siren because we don't have one here in Ixonia," Brett Meints said.

Meints is the Ixonia Fire Chief. He said it's common for small, rural towns to not have tornado sirens anymore. He said it's mostly because of the cost. With the initial installation and upkeep, Meints explained it would cost the town over $400,000.

"With the advent of social media and real time communications through your cell phone in your pocket, that you can get those alerts almost instantly," Meints explained.

Others who live in towns nearby like Jefferson, Lake Mills, Johnson Creek, and Sullivan, said they heard the sirens loud and clear.

For towns without sirens, like Ixonia, Meints recommends following accounts like the National Weather Service and TMJ4 News for weather updates.

"Maintain those, just like you would get an Amber Alert when your phone's charging next to your bed, in the middle of the night, and there's a severe weather alert, you're gonna hear it then," Meints added.

Meints said it's crucial to get weather updates and not rely on sirens. Because of changing weather patterns, pop up storms like the one we saw Thursday, are more likely to happen.

"At least get prepared and make sure that you're paying attention throughout the day and throughout the week," Meints said.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip