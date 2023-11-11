People gather for Joel Acevedo vigil following Michael Mattioli not guilty verdict

MILWAUKEE — People gathered at a vigil for Joel Acevedo on Friday evening in Milwaukee after a jury found Michael Mattioli not guilty of homicide.

Former Milwaukee police officer Michael Mattioli has been acquitted of homicide charges in the death of Joel Acevedo after a jury found him not guilty on Friday, Nov. 10.

Mattioli was off-duty in April 2020 when he woke up to find Acevedo going through his stuff. He believed Acevedo was stealing from him and asked him to leave. Mattioli also called 911, but the situation turned physical. At one point, Mattioli held him down until police arrived.



Prosecutors argued that physical force is what led to Acevedo's death six days later. Mattioli's attorneys argued Acevedo's medical issues, along with drugs and alcohol, were responsible for his death.

An attorney for the Acevedo family says they have not ruled out a civil lawsuit.

