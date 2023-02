MILWAUKEE, Wis. — The Grammy-winning acapella group Pentatonix is coming to Milwaukee this summer!

The group will be performing at the American Family Amphitheater on Aug. 31, according to a news release from Live Nation.

Country singer Lauren Alaina will perform as a special guest.

The Thursday night show is a part of the group's North American Tour, which kicks off on Aug. 9 and includes stops in 24 cities.

Tickets for the show go on sale Monday, Feb. 27 at 10 a.m. on Ticketmaster.

