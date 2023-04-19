Penfield Montessori Academy to close after 2022/23 school year

MILWAUKEE — Penfield Montessori Academy will be closing at the end of the 2022/23 school year, the school announced last week.

Penfield shared the news with staff and parents Thursday afternoon, and to the public on Friday, saying, "it is with a heavy heart that we are announcing the closing of our Penfield Montessori Academy; a fully inclusive public Montessori charter school that will close at the completion of the 2022-2023 school year."

The academy blamed a lack of funding for the closure saying, "though we have a history of educational success, we do not have the funding required to make that success sustainable."

The school opened back in 2016 in an effort to "provide an alternate education model to help all children reach their full potential."

"We have accomplished great things at Penfield Montessori Academy and we are proud of the ways we have served and educated hundreds of children with varying abilities," the academy said in a post on Facebook.

Now, school officials will be working with students and families to help them choose another high-quality local school and make the transition as seamless as possible.

"Though we will be closing our doors, our former and current students will serve as a legacy and testament to our commitment to preparing students for a bright future. Thank you to everyone in our community that supported us over the years," a Facebook post from Penfield says.

