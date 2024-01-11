Pedestrians dealing with uncleared sidewalks after winter storm

Most of our area has seen at least some snow over the past few days, and more is on the way.

In some cities, there are requirements when it comes to clearing your sidewalks after a storm. In the City of Milwaukee, plenty of people rely on public transportation, which means having to walk on sidewalks to get to bus stops. TMJ4 crews in the Riverwest Neighborhood saw several walks that hadn't yet been touched.

Residents who don't clear their sidewalks within 24 hours of the last snow fall face a possible $50 fine. If you still don't clear the walks after that, the city will hire a contractor to clean it up for you — and you'll be stuck with the bill.

TMJ4's Jenna Rae is speaking to a woman with a disability about how uncleared sidewalks have affected her this week. This story will be updated.



