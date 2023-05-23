Pedestrian suffers life-threatening injuries after hit-and-run near 37th and Lisbon

MILWAUKEE — A pedestrian suffered life-threatening injuries after being struck by a driver in a hit-and-run on Monday.

Milwaukee police say the victim, an unidentified man, was struck near 37th and Lisbon around 5:50 p.m.

The man was crossing the street when a driver traveling westbound on Lisbon collided with him. The driver continued westbound without stopping.

The man was transported to a local hospital.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-Tips or P3 Tips.

