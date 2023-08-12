Pedestrian struck while walking down highway in Fox Lake

FOX LAKE, Wis. — A pedestrian was seriously injured Friday night after he was hit by a car while walking down the highway.

The Dodge County Sheriff's Office said the incident happened a little before 9 p.m. on County Highway A, just south of County Highway AW. An investigation revealed the 48-year-old man had been walking in the northbound lane of Highway A when he was bit by a car.

The driver, a 67-year-old woman, was not injured in the crash. The man was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries and then transferred to a hospital in Madison.

The sheriff's office says the man had been wearing dark-colored clothing on an unlit roadway as strong storms rolled in when the crash happened.

The Dodge County Sheriff's Office is now investigating the crash.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip