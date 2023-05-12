Pedestrian struck by driver near 14th and Atkinson

MILWAUKEE — A pedestrian was struck by a driver near 14th and Atkinson Thursday evening, according to the Milwaukee Fire Department.
A neighbor told TMJ4 News that the driver did not stop. It happened around 9:15 p.m.
There is no word yet on the victim's condition.
Not far from the scene, a double shooting occurred just a few hours prior. Milwaukee police say two boys, a 19-year-old and a 16-year-old, were shot and injured near 20th and Atkinson around 6 p.m.
Police are still seeking unknown suspects.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-Tips or P3 Tips.
