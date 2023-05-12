Pedestrian struck by driver near 14th and Atkinson

MILWAUKEE — A pedestrian was struck by a driver near 14th and Atkinson Thursday evening, according to the Milwaukee Fire Department.

A neighbor told TMJ4 News that the driver did not stop. It happened around 9:15 p.m.

TMJ4 Police scene near 14th and Atkinson on Thursday, May 11, 2023.

There is no word yet on the victim's condition.

Not far from the scene, a double shooting occurred just a few hours prior. Milwaukee police say two boys, a 19-year-old and a 16-year-old, were shot and injured near 20th and Atkinson around 6 p.m.

TMJ4 Double shooting near 20th and Atkinson on Thursday, May 11, 2023.

Police are still seeking unknown suspects.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-Tips or P3 Tips.

