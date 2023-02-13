Watch Now
Pedestrian seriously injured after being hit by a car, driver arrested

The woman was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries
Posted at 5:19 AM, Feb 13, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-13 06:19:15-05

MILWAUKEE, Wis. — The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating after a pedestrian was hit by a car late Sunday night.

The crash happened near 53rd and Center around 11:37 p.m. Police say a 68-year-old woman was crossing Center Street when she was hit by a car.

The driver of the vehicle, a 38-year-old Milwaukee man, was arrested. The woman was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Milwaukee Police said charges against the driver are pending review by the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office.

