Pedestrian seriously injured after being hit by a car, driver arrested

MILWAUKEE, Wis. — The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating after a pedestrian was hit by a car late Sunday night.

The crash happened near 53rd and Center around 11:37 p.m. Police say a 68-year-old woman was crossing Center Street when she was hit by a car.

The driver of the vehicle, a 38-year-old Milwaukee man, was arrested. The woman was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Milwaukee Police said charges against the driver are pending review by the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office.

