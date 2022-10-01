Pedestrian killed in hit and run near Teutonia and Capitol

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating after a man was hit and killed by a car Friday night.

The hit-and-run happened near Teutonia and Capitol around 8 p.m. Police said the victim was taken to a local hospital where he died from his injuries a couple of hours later.

Milwaukee police are now looking for the suspect and vehicle involved in the hit and run.

Officials did not provide a vehicle or suspect description, and the victim has not been identified.

If you have any information on this incident, please contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS.

