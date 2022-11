MILWAUKEE, Wis. — A 48-year-old man has died after he was hit by a car Wednesday morning.

The crash happened near 27th and Oklahoma around 5:05 a.m. Police said a 40-year-old man crashed into the 48-year-old pedestrian.

The pedestrian was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries where he later died.

Police said the driver was taken into custody. Charges are being referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip