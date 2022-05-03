Pedestrian killed in crash at 35th and Lisbon, ME says

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office was called to the area of 35th and Lisbon in Milwaukee for a fatal pedestrian crash Tuesday morning.

The ME's office tweeted the victim is a woman. An autopsy is scheduled for Wednesday and Milwaukee police are investigating.

This comes just four days after a 72-year-old Milwaukee man died after being struck by a vehicle at 20th and Burleigh on Saturday. Milwaukee police said in that incident, the pedestrian was standing at the corner of the intersection just after 1 p.m. when a vehicle blew through a red light and was hit by another vehicle. The impact caused that first vehicle to hit the 72 year old, who later died at the hospital.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip