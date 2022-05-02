Watch
72-year-old pedestrian killed following 2-car crash at 20th and Burleigh

Posted at 5:41 AM, May 02, 2022
MILWAUKEE — A 72-year-old Milwaukee man died after being struck by a vehicle at 20th and Burleigh Sunday afternoon, police say.

Milwaukee police said in a statement the pedestrian was standing at the corner of the intersection just after 1 p.m. A vehicle blew through a red light and was hit by another vehicle. The impact caused that first vehicle to hit the 72 year old.

The man, suffering from serious injuries, was brought to the hospital, where he later died, police said.

MPD described the investigation as "ongoing."

