Pedestrian injured in hit and run early Saturday morning, Milwaukee police say

According to the Milwaukee Police Department, a pedestrian was injured in a hit-and-run early Saturday morning.
Police say the crash happened around 2:33 a.m. Saturday, October 26 near Kinnickinnic and Ellen.
Two vehicles were racing when one of them struck a pedestrian who was crossing the street. Both vehicles fled the scene.
The pedestrian, a 33-year-old, was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.
This is an ongoing and active investigation. Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7219, or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414)224-Tips/ or P3 Tips.
It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.
Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.