Pedestrian injured in hit and run early Saturday morning, Milwaukee police say

According to the Milwaukee Police Department, a pedestrian was injured in a hit-and-run early Saturday morning.

Police say the crash happened around 2:33 a.m. Saturday, October 26 near Kinnickinnic and Ellen.

Two vehicles were racing when one of them struck a pedestrian who was crossing the street. Both vehicles fled the scene.

The pedestrian, a 33-year-old, was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

This is an ongoing and active investigation. Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7219, or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414)224-Tips/ or P3 Tips.

