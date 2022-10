MILWAUKEE — A 45-year-old Milwaukee man is suffering from serious injuries after police say a driver struck him near 14th and Greenfield Sunday evening.

Milwaukee police said the pedestrian is being treated at the hospital.

Milwaukee police said the driver first fled the scene. But about 40 minutes later the driver walked into a local police station to report the crash.

MPD did not give any other details.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip