Peaches up for picking: Apple Holler opens peach trees after three years going peachless

STURTEVANT, Wis.– There’s still time to partake in peach season, whether you want some fresh from Georgia or grown right here in Wisconsin.

Apple Holler has been growing peaches for 15 years, but for the last three, it's been peachless because of harsh winters.

"You never know what Mother Nature is going to throw at us,” said owner of Apple Holler, David

Flannery said weather was on his side this year. With a relatively warm winter, rain in the spring and sun in the summer, he now has 10,000 peach trees up for picking— for what he calls the biggest peach crop they’ve ever had.

"I think because it's so unusual for Wisconsin, and everyone expects that they can only be grown in Georgia or North Carolina or California—places like that—and so they're surprised. I guess that's the initial reaction,” said Flannery.

Heaven Harms was one among many peach pickers at Apple Holler on Tuesday.

"I love peaches. I've always loved peaches,” said Harms.

She says walking through the trees and picking fruit is a tradition. She goes to Apple Holler for her birthday every year.

“When I heard that this farm also grew peaches, I was like, 'Oh my gosh, I'm so excited.' And then I found out that it was in season around my birthday, and I was like, 'Oh my gosh!” she exclaimed.

Another source is Tree Ripe Fruit Co ., which has pop-ups all over Wisconsin. They bring in Georgia peaches and serve them fresh to their customers.

"Typically, when our customers get our peaches, they're about three to four days from being on a tree—like literally on a tree,” said president and owner of Tree Ripe Fruit Co., Tiernan Paine.

Paine says there’s a particular craze around peaches that only comes out this time of year.

“Part of it is peaches are really synonymous with summer. Like, when you think of like, especially in Wisconsin, Midwest, summer is really special. We have a short window to really enjoy everything about summer that we love, and peaches really fit in with that. It's a great summertime fruit,” said Paine.

While Wisconsin isn’t known for its peaches yet, pickers like Harms are on cloud nine this season.

"They don't grow here, so it's really cool that the farmer found hardy trees that are able to survive in our harsh winters,” said Harms.

If you want to get a hold of fresh peaches from Georgia, Tree Ripe Fruit Co. has pop-ups going on till August 5. If you prefer a Wisconsin-grown peach, Apple Holler’s season will last till roughly early September.

