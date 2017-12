Officer Julie Carbon of the Middleton Police Department saved a stray kitten Friday morning.

The Middleton police department said on Facebook the kitten was trapped in a storm drain on Erdman Boulevard near Glacier Ridge Road in Middleton.

The police department asks that anyone who recognizes the kitten call or text them at 608-824-7300.

If left unclaimed the kitten will be given to the Dane County Humane Society and will be available for adoption there.