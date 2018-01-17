PAW Patrol 'races to Milwaukee's rescue' with live performance

PAW Patrol Live: Race to the Rescue

Chloe Hurckes
8:02 PM, Jan 16, 2018
Tristan Fewings
Image copyright 2018 Getty Images. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

PAW Patrol, a popular Nickelodeon children's show, is coming to Milwaukee's Miller High Life Theatre for two live performances in January.

Join the pups on their quest to rescue Adventure Bay's Mayor Goodway in PAW Patrol Live: Race to the Rescue on January 20 and 21 at 10:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m. The show is a musical adventure, spanning two acts with an intermission. 

The show follows a group of six dogs as they go on heroic adventures. The dogs provide advice like, “no job is too big, no pup is too small” that can inspire the whole family. You can meet the PAW Patrol pups HERE.

For more information on tickets, click HERE.

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top