PAW Patrol, a popular Nickelodeon children's show, is coming to Milwaukee's Miller High Life Theatre for two live performances in January.

Join the pups on their quest to rescue Adventure Bay's Mayor Goodway in PAW Patrol Live: Race to the Rescue on January 20 and 21 at 10:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m. The show is a musical adventure, spanning two acts with an intermission.

The show follows a group of six dogs as they go on heroic adventures. The dogs provide advice like, “no job is too big, no pup is too small” that can inspire the whole family. You can meet the PAW Patrol pups HERE.

